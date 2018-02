Mile high laundry club?

Moscow, Russia - A woman aboard a long-haul flight from Turkey to Moscow surprised fellow passengers recently aboard a Ural Airways passenger jet when she decided to dry her underwear in the air vent above her seat.

Presumably she had rinsed out the aforementioned unmentionable and required a 20-minute blow dry, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. A witness told reporters after landing in Moscow that passengers “looked with surprise and bewilderment, but all were silent."