What are the odds?

Winnetka, Illinois - The sophomore class at New Trier High School in Winnetka, set not one, but two world records this year.

The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] reports that the Guinness Book of World Records cited the school for winding up with the most sets of twins in a single class 44 sets of twins, to be precise. And, the schools sophomores also set the record for having the most multiple siblings in their class. In addition to the 88 twins the class boasts a set of triplets, to boot.