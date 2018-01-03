Doubtful?

Yuma, Arizona - It's the 21st Century and many of us have given up on the practice of making what we think are futile resolutions, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. But, perhaps we should heed the words of philosopher Alex Epstein: "It is a sad irony that those who write off New Year's resolutions because so many fail reinforces the passive approach to life that causes so many resolutions-and so many other dreams-to fail.

The solution to failed New Year's resolutions is not to abandon the practice, but to supplement it with a broader resolution-a commitment to a goal-directed life."