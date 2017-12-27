Oh, Christmas tree

Yuma, Arizona - A Christmas vacation in Rome may sound like a festive getaway. But, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, this year the festivities have been marred by a scandal revolving around the Eternal City's official Christmas tree.

The tree was christened with the nickname - "vecchio senza peli" - or, as we say here, "old baldy." So "hideous" is the 72-foot, $59,000, needle-deficient spruce that an investigation is underway to find the "sap" who picked out the tree in the first place.