Anime Club New Year Summit

San Luis, Arizona - Teen anime enthusiasts are invited to the San Luis Library on Wednesday, January 3rd, for the Anime Club New Year Summit at 4:00 p.m. Celebrate the New Year with anime, video games, Japanese crafts, and more! Meet other anime fans, and find out more about our weekly anime events.

There is no charge to attend.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.