Yuma’s movie history at the Wellton Library

Wellton, Arizona - Enjoy Yuma’s movie history at the Wellton Library! On Saturday, January 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th, see a different movie that was filmed in or around Yuma at 1:30 p.m. Features include golden oldies as well as more recent films.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.