Wellton Library movies, crafts, and fun

Wellton, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Wellton Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Tuesday, January 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 3:30 p.m.

Storytime

Young children can participate in stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts while building language and learning skills. Most beneficial for ages infant to six years old.



Tuesday, January 2nd, 16th, 30th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Movies

Teens can enjoy new releases and old favorites every other Tuesday in the Teen Room! For more information, visit the library or call (928) 785-9575.



Wednesday, January 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Gaming

Challenge your friends to Xbox games! (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, January 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 4:30 p.m.

Teen/Tween Gaming

Have fun playing games on the library’s Wii! (Ages 10 and older)



Thursday, January 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 3:30 p.m.

After School Craft

Youngsters age 4 and up are welcome to join us each week for a different craft. (Children under age 10, bring an adult assistant!)



Tuesday, January 9th & 23rd @ 4:00 p.m.

Teen Craft

Get your craft on! This month’s projects include crayon painting and tie-dye garments.



Friday, January 12th (ALL DAY)

Book Face Friday

Use a library book to create a “bookface” illusion and be famous on the Wellton Library’s Facebook page!



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.