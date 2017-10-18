Teen crafts, games, and more

San Luis, Arizona - Teens are invited to the San Luis Library for crafts, games, and more! Ages 13-18 are welcome.

There is no charge to attend any event.



Please note, the library will be closed on Saturday, November 11th, for Veterans Day, and will also be closed Thursday, November 23rd, and Friday, November 24th, for Thanksgiving.



Wednesday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 3:00 p.m.

Video Games

Challenge your friends to gaming on the big screen!



Wednesday, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th @ 4:00 p.m.

Anime Club

Join other Anime enthusiasts for anime, video games, Japanese crafts, and more!



Thursday, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 30th @ 4:00 p.m.

Write Your Life Story in Six Words

Write your life story in six words and you could win a prize! Materials will be provided for writing and artwork. Entries are due Nov 30th.



Friday, November 3rd, 10th, 17th @ 3:00 p.m.

Trading Card Club

Play Magic: The Gathering and other card games with friends.



Tuesday, November 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:00 p.m.

Teen Movie Tuesday

Enjoy snacks and a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-8344.



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.