Basic e-mail classes

Somerton, Arizona - On Thursday, October 19th and 26th, the Somerton Library will offer basic e-mail classes at 11:00 a.m. Learn how to set up and use a free e-mail account. This is a one session class; basic mouse skills are required.

There is no charge to attend.



Thursday, October 19th @ 11:00 a.m.

Hotmail

Learn the basics of Microsoft’s e-mail service, including set up, sending and receiving messages, and using filters.



Thursday, October 26th @ 11:00 a.m.

Gmail

Learn the basics of Google’s e-mail service, including setting your personal preferences, sending and receiving messages, and attaching documents to a message.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.