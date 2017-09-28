Crafts for Grown-ups

Wellton, Arizona - Beginning Wednesday, October 4th, the Wellton Library will host Crafts for Grown-ups every Wednesday. All supplies will be provided. There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, October 4th @ 1:00 p.m.

Skull Ornaments

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and get ready for Día de los Muertos by decorating creating a skull ornament. Make several to hang on a tree or doors.



Wednesday, October 11th & 25th @ 1:00 p.m.

Coloring Club

Bring a friend and chat while you relax and create colored masterpieces!



Wednesday, October 18th @ 1:00 p.m.

Sugar Skull Dolls

These dolls are the perfect decoration for Halloween and Día de los Muertos!



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.