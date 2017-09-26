Eric Frost presents “Crime Prevention”

Yuma County, Arizona - Learn crime prevention tips to protect your property and loved ones. In October 2017, retired Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Detective Eric Frost will present “Crime Prevention” at Yuma County Libraries.

There is no charge to attend.



Tuesday, October 10th @ 3:00 p.m.

Somerton Library, 240 Canal Street, Somerton AZ



Tuesday, October 17th @ 4:00 p.m.

San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue, San Luis, AZ



Eric Frost graduated from Central Arizona Regional Law Officers Academy in 2006, and was hired by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure as a Deputy Sheriff, he worked as a Hostage Negotiator on the Crisis Management Unit, Special Operator on the Special Response Team, Gang Officer, and Narcotics Officer on the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force. From 2010-2015, Mr. Frost supervised the Criminal Investigations Division as Lead Detective, and had a 100% solvability rate on homicides and attempted homicides. During his career with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, he received the Outstanding Achievement award, Agitator of the Year, Special Merit award, and Officer of the Year.



In October 2016, Mr. Frost had to retire from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office after being seriously injured on duty. After retiring, he launched Eric Frost Consulting to teach companies, small businesses, families, schools, and winter visitors to protect their property, loved ones, employees, customers and themselves. For more information, visit www.ericfrostconsulting.com



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.