Somerton Library for games, crafts, programs and more for teens

Somerton, Arizona - Teens are invited to the Somerton Library for games, crafts, programs and more! Ages 13-18 are welcome. There is no charge to attend any event.

Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Yu-Gi-Oh Club

Trade cards, fight battles, and have fun with friends!



Thursday, October 5th & 26th @ 4:00 p.m.

Friday, October 13th & 27th @ 4:00 p.m.

PS3 Gaming

Compete with friends playing the library’s PlayStation 3.



Friday, October 6th & 20th @ 3:00 p.m.

Card Game Club

Learn how to play Vanguard, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and other popular card games.



Friday, October 6th & 20th @ 4:00 p.m.

Pokémon Go

Trainers of all ages can catch Pokémon in and around the library!



Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Teen Movies

Enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-2149.



Thursday, October 12th @ 4:00 p.m.

Celebrate Teen Read Week

Unleash your story and write a manuscript to submit to the library’s creative writing contest!



Saturday, October 21st @ 1:00 p.m.

Teen Skull Crafts

Decorate a skull for Día de los Muertos.



Saturday, October 28th @ 10:00 a.m.

6th Annual Fall Festival

Families are invited to enjoy stories, games, crafts, and a Halloween costume contest! Light refreshments will be served.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.