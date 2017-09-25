Stories, crafts, programs, and fun San Luis style

San Luis, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the San Luis Library for stories, crafts, programs, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Tuesday, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st @ 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Lego Club

Ages 6+ are invited to become Lego Architects and design and build their own creations. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Tuesday, October 3rd @ 5:00 p.m.

Lotería

Bring your family to the library to play lotería (bingo)! Children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.



Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 11:00 a.m.

BabyTime (bilingual)

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime! For newborns to crawlers.



Wednesday, October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 4:00 p.m.

Family Crafts

Bring the whole family and enjoy a different craft every week!



Thursday, October 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 4:30 p.m.

Family Movies

Bring the whole family to enjoy a different movie every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 627-8344.



Friday, October 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 11:00 a.m.

Family Storytime (bilingual)

Children and their favorite adult can enjoy stories and songs!



Saturday, October 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

Video Games

Kids ages 6-12 can enjoy gaming on the big screen!



The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.