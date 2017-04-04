BIG families

Yuma, Arizona - It wouldn't be news that 42-year-old British mum Sue Radford expecting a new addition to her family in September except for the fact that she already has a brood of 19 kids, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

But that doesn't give the Radford family bragging rights. The distinction belongs to the Chana family whose patriarch, Ziona, boasts that he has 94 children by 39 different wives, according to Britain's Daily Telegraph. The newspaper recently noted that the extended Chana family, including 14 daughters-in-law and 33 grandchildren are living happily ever after in a 100-room home in the town of Baktwang, India.