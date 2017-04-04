New trend: older sons and daughters 'aging together' with parents

Yuma, Arizona - As America's population grows older, with the help of fast paced advances in medicine, older children are taking it upon themselves to find ways of helping their even older parents, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Associate professor of gerontology Kathrin Boerner at the University of Massachusetts says that more and more we are seeing older children in their 60s and 70s "aging together" with parents in their 80s and 90s. In an article published by the Kaiser Health News service, Boerner notes, "For a lot of people, that is the time - if you're in good enough health - you hope for a time of greater freedom. You're past all the other caregiving tasks and, for most people, they can dedicate to their own needs. But for those with very old parents, it just doesn't happen."