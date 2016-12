Beadiful Beaders

Wellton, Arizona - The Beadiful Beaders meet every Tuesday through mid-April at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellton Library. Beading enthusiasts welcome! Learn different beading techniques and designs.

There is no charge to attend.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue in Wellton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.