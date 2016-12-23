San Luis Library free computer classes

San Luis, Arizona - The following computer classes will be offered in the computer lab at the San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue in San Luis, Arizona. For more information, call (928) 627-8344.

Friday, January 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 9:00 a.m.

Mouse & Keyboard

New to computers? Start with this self-paced computer class to build up basic mouse and keyboard skills.



Friday, January 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 10:00 a.m.

Basic Computers

Become familiar with computer components and demystify computer jargon. One session class; basic mouse skills are required.



Instruction will be provided in English and Spanish.