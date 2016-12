Basic computer classes to be offered in English and Spanish

Somerton, Arizona - Basic computer classes will be offered in English and Spanish on Friday, January 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th at the Somerton Library. This one-hour computer class will help you build basic computer, internet, and e-mail skills.

There is no charge to attend.



Computer Basics

English, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Spanish, 4:00-5:00 p.m.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, AZ. For more information, call (928) 627-2149.