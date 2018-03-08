First Lady Melania Trump to Present the 2018 International Women of Courage Award

Washington, DC - In honor of International Women’s Day 2018, today, the Office of the First Lady announces Mrs. Melania Trump’s participation in the 2018 International Women of Courage (IWOC) Celebration scheduled for Wednesday, March 21. Mrs. Trump will give remarks and present the International Women of Courage Award to an extraordinary group of women who have shown tremendous courage and leadership in advocating for women’s rights around the world.

The IWOC Award began in 2007 to commemorate International Women’s Day. It is the State Department’s only all-female award. This year, the award will honor over 120 women of courage from more than 65 countries, who have overcome enormous challenges while continuing the advancement and support of women.

“The fearlessness with which these women fight for equality and freedom in places far from the safety of their own homes, is remarkable,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “Their courage only furthers my belief in the powerful impact women can make through solidarity and support of one another. Our strength is something to be celebrated and I consider it a great privilege to have the opportunity to stand with these women and present them with awards they so justly deserve.”