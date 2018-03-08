President Donald J. Trump’s Tax Reform is Delivering for all Americans

Washington, DC - The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act builds on the record-breaking economic successes already achieved under President Trump:

Unemployment is at the lowest rate in 17 years and jobless claims recently reached a 48-year low. In January alone, the U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs. Last year, Hispanic and African American unemployment hit their lowest levels in history.

Last year, President Trump proclaimed October 22 through October 28, 2017 to be National Minority Enterprise Development Week, honoring the vital role that minority-owned businesses play in our nation’s economic success. The President remains committed to fostering a positive business climate in which minority-owned businesses can thrive and expand. The number of minority-owned businesses is growing faster than non-minority owned businesses, with minority-owned firms generating over $1 trillion in annual economic output. Almost 8 million Americans are employed by nearly a million minority-owned businesses.

Thanks to comprehensive tax reform, small businesses – the heart of the American economy – are positioned for continued success. Under President Trump’s tax reform, business owners will be able to fully write off the purchase of heavy equipment and other capital investments.



RENEWED OPTIMISM: The American economy is reaching new levels of confidence and optimism under President Trump.

Americans are feeling newfound positivity about the state of our nation’s economy, with consumers and businesses alike demonstrating record levels of optimism.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index is currently at its highest level since 2000.

The CNBC/Survey Monkey Small Business Confidence Index is at a record high after the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

A record number of small business owners said that now is a good time to expand according to the National Federation of Independent Business’ most recent optimism index.

In Q4 2017, the Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business optimism index reached its highest level since early 2007.

Home builder confidence is higher than at any point since the Great Recession ended, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ Housing Market Index

The National Association of Manufacturers reported manufacturer optimism was at the highest level in twenty years in the fourth quarter of 2017.

REAL AMERICANS, REAL RESULTS: American families and businesses are seeing real, tangible benefits from President Trump’s tax cuts and reforms.