The Kansas City Baking Company Recalls Ready-To-Eat Meat Products

Washington, DC - The Kansas City Baking Company, a North Kansas City, Mo. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. In addition, the products contain known allergens, specifically wheat, eggs, soy, and milk that are not declared on the finished product labels.

The ready-to-eat Bacon Breakfast Burritos, Sausage Breakfast Burritos, Chorizo Breakfast Burritos, Bacon Quiche Pie, Sausage Quiche Pie, Chorizo Quiche Pie, Sausage Bacon Quiche Pie, Ham Quiche Pie, and Ham and Parmesan Croissant items were produced on various dates from February 2017 to February 27, 2018. The products do not bear any dates or codes. The following products are subject to recall:

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO SAUSAGE.”

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO BACON.”

11-oz. foil wrapped packages of “BREAKFAST BURRITO CHORIZO.”

Individually wrapped packages of “BACON QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “SAUSAGE QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “CHORIZO QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “SAUSAGE BACON QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “HAM QUICHE PIE.”

Individually wrapped packages of “HAM AND PARMESAN CROISSANT.”

The products subject to recall do not bear the federal mark of inspection. These items were shipped to café locations in Kansas and Missouri.

The problem was discovered on March 1, 2018 when an FSIS Office of Investigations, Enforcement and Audit (OIEA) investigator visited the FDA processor identified as The Kansas City Baking Company and determined the firm was preparing USDA amenable products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Bradley Killen, Owner of The Kansas City Baking Company, at (816) 888-9186.