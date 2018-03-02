J Bar B Foods Recalls Chicken Sausage Products

Washington, DC - J Bar B Foods, a Waelder, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 4,050 pounds of chicken sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat chicken sausage items were produced on Feb. 3, 2018 The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “simple truth Chicken Sausage Links SPINACH GRUYERE,” with lot code 8034, case code 90394 and “SELL BY” date of APR 16 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonnie Hyman, Insurance Administrator, J Bar B Foods, at (830) 788-7511. Media with questions about the recall can contact Adam Bosl, President, J Bar B Foods, at (830) 788-7511.