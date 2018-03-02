Shooting Suspect In-Custody

Somerton, Arizona - Thursday at 3:37 p.m. the Somerton Police Department was notified by the Cocopah Tribal Police that they had recovered the vehicle wanted in connection with the SPD's ongoing Attempted Homicide Investigation. SPD investigators subsequently recovered and secured the vehicle for evidentiary purposes. At 4:28 p.m. on March 1, 2108, SPD was notified by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office that the suspect in this investigation, Raymond Chairez Jr. had surrendered himself to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the Somerton Police Department met with Yuma County Sheriff's officials where the arrest warrant for Raymond Chairez Jr. was executed.

The Yuma County Attorney's Office has filed a complaint against Raymond Chairez Jr. on the following charges: Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts), Drive By Shooting (1 count), and Aggravated Assault (4 counts). On March 2, 2018, the suspect appeared before the South County Justice Court #2 in San Luis, Arizona where he was remanded to custody on a $100,000.00 secured bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Somerton Police Department Investigations Division. Anyone with any information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7300 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. The Somerton Police Department would like to thank the Yuma County Attorney's Office, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and the Cocopah Tribal Police for their assistance and cooperation during this investigation.