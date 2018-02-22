FTC Provides Tips for Using VPN Apps

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission has new tips for consumers on what to look for when shopping for a virtual private network (VPN) app that can help secure information sent over a public Wi-Fi network.

The FTC has long cautioned consumers about the potential risks of using free public Wi-Fi networks, which are often insecure. To help address this problem, some consumers have started using VPN apps that can help shield personal information sent over a public, open Wi-Fi network.

In a new blog post, the FTC provides information about what consumers should consider when deciding whether to use a VPN app. These include researching the app before you obtain it, reviewing the app’s permission requests, ensuring that the app encrypts your information, and checking to see if the app shares your information with third parties.