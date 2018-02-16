Lithuania National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I wish to congratulate the people of Lithuania as you celebrate the 100th anniversary of the restoration of your independence.

"Lithuania is one of our most important partners in promoting democracy and individual freedoms. The relationship between the United States and Lithuania is deeply rooted in our shared values and our commitment to transatlantic unity. Lithuania is a vital NATO Ally, setting an excellent example in dedicating two percent of its GDP on defense spending for 2018 and deploying troops abroad in our fight against terrorism. In this special centennial year, I look forward to strengthening our relationship even further through our continued security collaboration, people-to-people exchanges, and economic and trade connections.

"I congratulate you once again as you celebrate all you have achieved in the last 100 years and look forward to honoring the occasion throughout the year."