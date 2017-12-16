Illegal Alien Charged with Assault of Arizona Border Patrol Agents

Sells, Arizona - A 20-year-old Guatemalan man has been charged with assault on a federal officer after he fought with two Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents south of Sells, Arizona, on Thursday morning.

Two agents patrolling on off-road motorcycles tracked two suspected illegal aliens a few miles north of the U.S. border. One agent located and arrested a 34-year-old Mexican man. The other agent located and attempted to arrest a 20-year-old Guatemalan man nearby but was pulled off his motorcycle and physically assaulted by the subject. The agent’s partner assisted in restraining the subject as the man continued to fight both agents before being placed under arrest.

The Guatemalan man will be charged with assault on a federal officer by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and will be processed for immigration violation in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines. The Mexican man will also be processed for immigration violations.