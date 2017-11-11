President Donald J. Trump's Visit to China

STRENGTHEN INTERNATIONAL RESOLVE TO DENUCLEARIZE NORTH KOREA: President Donald J. Trump strengthened international resolve to address the security challenges presented by North Korea.

· President Trump and President Xi reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the goal of full, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and stated they will not accept the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state.

· Both sides together affirmed a commitment to fully implement the DPRK U.N. Security Council resolutions to pressure DPRK to eliminate its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

PROMOTE A FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC REGION: President Trump advanced high-standard rules so the Indo-Pacific region can continue to develop and prosper.

· The United States and China affirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation on nuclear security, countering nuclear smuggling, and continuing support of global nuclear security. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhance regional capacity to prevent terrorists and criminals from acquiring nuclear and radioactive materials.

· The two sides agreed to joint projects on HIV/AIDS and infectious diseases. They committed to rapidly and continuously share influenza viruses with human pandemic potential.

· The two sides had a candid and constructive exchange of views on regional security and maritime issues and reaffirmed the importance of reducing the risk between our two militaries while maintaining the longstanding American commitment to free and open navigation for all nations.

· President Trump and President Xi committed to create an environment enabling the two peoples to promote mutual understanding and had a frank exchange of views on human rights issues.

ADVANCE AMERICA’S PROSPERITY: President Trump promoted American prosperity and trade, including new investments that will employ thousands of American workers.

· The President underscored the importance of rebalancing the bilateral economic relationship and pressed China to reduce the trade deficit by eliminating barriers to trade, guaranteeing fair and reciprocal treatment to United States companies and exports, and implementing market-oriented reforms.

· Both presidents committed to take new actions to save American lives by curbing the flow of synthetic opioids into the United States. These actions include agreement to control the export of new fentanyl precursors, share intelligence on drug trafficking, and exchange tracking information for packages to identify individuals and criminal networks responsible for trafficking.

· The two presidents decided to establish a process to expedite removal of China’s deportable illegal nationals residing in the United States.

· The presidents pledged to work together to prevent malicious exploitation of computer networks by other countries.

· Trade and investment deals worth more than $250 billion were announced. These will create jobs for American workers, farmers, and ranchers by increasing U.S. exports to China and stimulating investment in American communities.