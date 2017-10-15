Patient, provider and consumer groups implore Congress to appropriate CSR funds

Washington, DC - 12 patient, provider and consumer groups released the following comments on President Trump’s announcement that he will discontinue the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments:

“The Trump Administration’s abrupt, late-night termination of critical CSR payments will jeopardize coverage for Americans who rely on the insurance exchanges and could throw an already fragile market into chaos. Our organizations, representing millions of Americans with chronic and serious diseases, are deeply disappointed by this decision, which shows a clear disregard for patients, providers and their families.

On top of yesterday’s executive order to destabilize the ACA, the move to discontinue CSR payments will send yet another shockwave across the healthcare system and insurance industry. The number of insurers willing to participate in the marketplaces may drop dramatically, causing costs to skyrocket for many of those seeking coverage. The fallout for the health and wellbeing of all Americans, especially those with chronic or serious illnesses, could be catastrophic.

There is one ray of light in this dark turn of events – the continued bipartisan negotiations in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee. This legislative effort, now more than ever, is vitally important if we are to stop a downward spiral of the nation’s long-term health and its system of care. We remain committed to working with lawmakers on bipartisan legislation to improve healthcare while also maintaining important patient protections.

We strongly urge Congress to immediately appropriate funds for these payments before it is too late to reverse the impact of the President’s action.”