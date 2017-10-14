911 Call, Rescue Beacon Activation Result in 7 Rescued

Ajo, Arizona - Agents from the U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations responded to a 911 call and a rescue beacon activation, resulting in the rescue of seven undocumented aliens stranded in Arizona’s west desert Wednesday.

Agents assigned to Tucson Sector’s Ajo Station received a 911 call from a man who said he and three other men had crossed the border several days earlier and were out of water. A helicopter from Air and Marine Operations’ Yuma Air Branch responded to the area and assisted Border Patrol agents in locating the subjects. After determining the subjects did not require medical care, they were transported to the Ajo Station for processing.

Later that evening, agents from the Casa Grande Station responded to a rescue beacon activation on the Tohono O’odham Nation and found three male Mexican nationals. After the men declined medical care, they were taken to the Casa Grande Station for processing.

All subjects are being processed for immigration violations, in accordance with Tucson Sector guidelines.

Border Patrol officials urge anyone in distress to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon before becoming a casualty. In fiscal year 2016, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued more than 1,400 people.