FY 2018 Budget Resolution

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump applauds the House of Representatives for passing its pro-growth FY 2018 budget resolution today. This resolution is a key step towards Making America Great Again by supporting the Administration’s legislative agenda, as it, among other things, drives economic growth and job creation, creates a pathway to fix our rigged and burdensome tax code and establishes a framework for rebuilding our military and securing the border.

President Trump looks forward to working with both chambers of Congress to enact a budget as soon as possible. Peña Nieto of Mexico, who called to express condolences on behalf of the Mexican people for the loss of life in the Las Vegas tragedy. President Trump welcomed President Peña Nieto's expression of thanks for the rapid deployment of U.S. search and rescue teams to Mexico City following the devastating earthquake, as well as the two flights of relief supplies the United States shipped to southern Mexico to assist with recovery from the September 8 earthquake. President Trump and President Peña Nieto expressed their continued solidarity in the face of natural disasters and agreed to work cooperatively to restore communities as quickly as possible from Mexico City to Puerto Rico.