Improve your resume, interview, and college essay skills

Yuma, Arizona - Improve your resume, interview, and college essay skills! In October 2017, the Foothills Library will host several resume workshops for college-bound students. Participants will create a complete professional resume, practice popular interview strategies, and have their essays peer-reviewed through this lecture and group critique course.

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, October 14th @ 3:00 p.m.

“Highlighting All Experiences”



Saturday, October 28th @ 3:00 p.m.

“Master the Application Interview & Essay”



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.