FTC Approves Final Order Requiring National Association of Animal Breeders, Inc. to Refrain from Adopting Rules that Restrict Competition among Members

Washington, DC - Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has approved a final order in which the National Association of Animal Breeders agreed to refrain from adopting rules that unreasonably stifle competition among its members.

First announced in August 2017, the order settles charges that the National Association of Animal Breeders adopted rules that violated the FTC Act by restraining competition for buying dairy bulls for use in artificial insemination. There are approximately 9.3 million dairy cows in the United States, and U.S. dairy farmers rely on the fertilization services provided by NAAB member breeders.

The order also bars the association from restraining price-related competition among its members relating to the sale or acquisition of bulls or bull semen. It also requires NAAB to implement an antitrust compliance program and to meet certain compliance and reporting standards.

The Commission vote approving the final order was 2-0. (FTC File No. 151 0138; the staff contact is Armando Irizarry, Bureau of Competition, 202-326-2964.)