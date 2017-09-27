U.S. Term Limits Praises Deedra Abboud for Signing Term Limits Pledge

Washington, DC - U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national movement to limit terms for elected officials, today praised Arizona U.S. Senate candidate, Deedra Abboud, for signing its congressional term limits pledge.

In November of 2016, U.S. Term Limits had more than 50 pledge signers in Congress. USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Abboud's pledge, saying, “Deedra's support of term limits shows that there are people who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people and the founding fathers. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits Amendment Pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. It reads, “I pledge that as a member of Congress I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit.” The U.S. Term Limits Constitutional Amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the House of Representatives by Representative Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Blumel noted, “More than 75% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits. Abboud knows this and is willing to work to make sure we reach our goal.”

According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by Gallup, the issue enjoys wide bipartisan support. The poll showed that 75% of Americans support congressional term limits. Gallup’s analysis states, “Republicans and independents are slightly more likely than Democrats to favor term limits; nevertheless, the vast majority of all party groups agree on the issue. Further, Gallup finds no generational differences in support for the proposal.”

Blumel concluded, “America is in trouble. Our career politicians have let the people down. It is time to limit their terms and return control of our nation to people who have actually had to create a job, earn an honest paycheck and pay a mortgage. It is time for a constitutional amendment limiting congressional Terms.”

The term limits amendment bills would require a two-thirds majority in the House and Senate, and ratification by 38 states in order to become part of the constitution.