NAS Key West Opens EFAC for Returning Evacuees

Key West, Florida - Naval Air Station Key West's Fleet and Family Support Center has established an Emergency Family Assistance Center program at its office on Sigsbee Park to provide support and coordinate services for families returning from the Hurricane Irma evacuation.

The EFAC, which provides housing, insurance, counseling and financial support, is open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily, including weekends, and is scheduled to remain on site until Oct. 1.



The center doesn't provide assistance with travel claims, as those will be managed through the military member's command.



"When they come into the EFAC, we will be using the NFAAS [Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System] to conduct an assessment," said EFAC Director Train Hatton from Naval Support Activity Mid-South. "Depending on their needs, we will coordinate services to meet those needs."



The Navy established the EFAC program in 2005 after a succession of hurricanes hit a number of installations along the Gulf Coast. NFAAS is a method the Navy uses to account, assess, manage, and monitor the recovery process for personnel and their families affected and/or scattered by a wide-spread catastrophic event.



Hatton's team includes case managers from Pensacola, Gulfport, Whiting Field and Corpus Christi - all of which have suffered from the effects of major hurricanes.



"We also have crisis clinicians and a certified personal financial manager with us," Hatton said.



The team also has brought cleaning supplies, snack foods and a limited supply of disposable diapers.



While the primary focus of the program is active duty military families, he said his staff would also assist retired military and DOD civilians in need by directing them to available resources.



The EFAC will also vet volunteers seeking to assist in NAS Key West's recovery, Hatton said.



"We do accept volunteers but we are limiting it to military members," he said, adding that all volunteers must complete an application package as part of the vetting process.



FFSC is located in Bldg. V-4058, 804 Sigsbee Road. For more information, call 305-293-2766.