Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting with Communist Party of Vietnam External Relations Chairman Hoang Binh Quan

Washington, DC - Today, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met with Communist Party of Vietnam External Relations Chairman Hoang Binh Quan to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues.

The Deputy Secretary and the Chairman affirmed the bright future for the United States-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and continued cooperation to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.