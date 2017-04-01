President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Carlos G. Muñiz to the Department of Education

President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Carlos G. Muñiz to the Department of Education.

If confirmed, Carlos G. Muñiz of Florida will serve as General Counsel at the Department of Education. Mr. Muñiz is an attorney and consultant at McGuireWoods. His prior experience in government includes serving as Deputy Attorney General of the State of Florida and as Deputy General Counsel to the Governor of Florida. He earned degrees from the University of Virginia and from Yale Law School. After law school, he served as a law clerk to Judge José A. Cabranes of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and to Judge Thomas A. Flannery of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. Mr. Muñiz and his wife reside in Tallahassee, Florida, with their three children.