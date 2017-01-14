26th Annual Holtville Athletic Club Rib Cook-Off, Saturday January 28, 2017

Holtville, California - 26th Annual Holtville Athletic Club Rib Cook-Off, Saturday January 28, 2017

Annual Rib Cook-Off Extravaganza at Samaha Park in Holtville

Saturday, January 28, 2017 10:00am PST – Till all the ribs are gone approximately 2:00pm

Admission: Free

The 26th Annual Rib Cook-Off Extravaganza hosted by the Holtville Athletic Club will take place in Holtville, California. This year’s event is scheduled one weekend prior to the Super Bowl. Organizers are preparing for a crowd that will approach 12,000 by reserving 12,000 pounds of fresh pork ribs, and making preparations to serve 250 gallons of Old Fashion homemade ice cream for the single day event.

This year’s marquee event will have prizes and awards that will top $ 10,000.00. The top prize of $ 1,000.00 will go to the judge’s choice for best BBQ Ribs. Additional categories include best side dish, and best booth contest.

With all net proceeds of the event earmarked to benefit area youth activity education and athletic groups, the majority of the 600 event volunteers are comprised of area athletic, youth organization, and educational groups and their leaders.

Four bands will be performing live at the Rib Cook-Off: Opus, Good Enough, Megan Strahm and the True Blues, “Eevaan Tre’ & The Show” from Coachella Valley all on the main stage.

The non-profit organization The Holtville Athletic Club has become a major benefactor to Imperial County organizations and causes. The 28 member group is primarily known for the Rib Cook-Off and the Imperial Valley ambassador Old Fashion Ice Cream machine capable of turning out in excess of 40 Gallons an hour of delicious old fashioned ice cream. Since inception the Holtville Athletic Club’s mission has been to financially assist regional youth groups and athletic activities through non-profit fund raising efforts. The efforts include member’s personal commitments to the organization as well as seeking corporate assistance. The Holtville Athletic Club’s future will be guaranteed by the continued dedication of volunteers and the future presence of deserving sports associations, students, and local children. Today’s beneficiaries will become tomorrow’s volunteers just as today’s volunteers were yesterday’s beneficiaries. Evidenced by the hundreds of thousands of dollars and in like kind work put into the local communities by the organization.

Major event sponsors include:

KXO Radio, Fox 9, LaBrucherie Irrigation Supply, KYMA, Lucky Supermarket, AT&T, Telemundo and Cleartalk.

visit http://holtville.net for more information