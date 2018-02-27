CDC releases report to Congress detailing the impact of traumatic brain injury on children, families

Washington, DC - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a Report to Congress on The Management of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in Children, detailing the impact a TBI can have on children and their families.

The report identifies gaps in care, outlines opportunities for action to reduce the gaps, and highlights policy strategies to address the short and long-term consequences of a TBI. The report also highlights:

TBI management as children transition into adulthood;

challenges in accessing pediatric specialists to ensure best care;

research to support management and outcomes; and

the importance of long-term monitoring of children to better understand adult outcomes and how TBIs at specific developmental periods affect post-TBI outcomes.

Congress directed CDC to compile the Report to Congress (RTC) to review the burden of TBI in children, identify gaps in systems of care, and present recommendations for improving outcomes in this vulnerable population.