Secondhand smoke: Avoid dangers in the air

Scottsdale, Arizona - You don't smoke because you understand the dangers — but what about smoke you inhale involuntarily? Secondhand smoke causes or contributes to various health problems, including heart disease and lung cancer. Understand what's in secondhand smoke, and consider ways to protect yourself and those you love from it.

What's in secondhand smoke?

Secondhand smoke — also known as environmental tobacco smoke — includes the smoke that a smoker exhales (mainstream smoke) and the smoke that comes directly from the burning tobacco product (sidestream smoke). Secondhand smoke contains toxic chemicals, including:

Ammonia, used in cleaning products

Benzene, found in gasoline

Carbon monoxide, found in car exhaust

Chromium, used to make steel

Cyanide, used in chemical weapons

Formaldehyde, an industrial chemical

Polonium, a radioactive substance

It isn't just the smoke that's a concern, though. The residue that clings to a smoker's hair and clothing, as well as cushions, carpeting and other goods — sometimes referred to as thirdhand smoke — also can pose risks, especially for children.

How risky is secondhand smoke?

Secondhand smoke causes or contributes to serious health problems, including:

Cancer. Secondhand smoke is a known risk factor for lung cancer. In addition, secondhand smoke contains benzene — which increases the risk of leukemia.

Heart disease. Secondhand smoke damages blood vessels and interferes with circulation, which increases the risk of heart disease and heart attack.

Lung disease. Exposure to secondhand smoke can aggravate respiratory conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Secondhand smoke poses additional risks for children, who are especially vulnerable to the effects of secondhand smoke. Problems include:

Low birth weight. Exposure to secondhand smoke during pregnancy increases the risk of having a baby with a reduced birth weight.

Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Secondhand smoke exposure is believed to increase the risk of SIDS.

Asthma and respiratory illness. Secondhand smoke exposure is linked with the increased risk — and severity — of childhood asthma and wheezing.

Infections. Infants of parents who smoke are more likely to develop bronchitis and pneumonia during the first year of life.

While further study is needed, limited research suggests that electronic cigarettes also expose bystanders to significant concentrations of aerosolized nicotine.

How can secondhand smoke be avoided?

With planning, you can reduce or eliminate exposure to secondhand smoke. Start with these simple steps:

Don't allow smoking in your home. If family members or guests want to smoke, ask them to step outside. Air purifiers and increasing ventilation don't effectively remove secondhand smoke from the air.

Don't allow smoking in your vehicle. If a passenger must smoke while you're traveling, stop as needed for smoke breaks outside the car.

Insist that smoking restrictions be enforced at work. Many states have laws against smoking in the workplace.

Choose smoke-free care facilities. This applies to child care facilities as well as facilities for older adults.

Patronize businesses with no-smoking policies. Choose smoke-free restaurants. When you travel, request nonsmoking hotel rooms.

If you have a partner or other loved one who smokes, offer support and encouragement to stop smoking. The entire family will reap the benefits.