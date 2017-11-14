Healthy You

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District, in collaboration with the Yuma County Health Department, is pleased to present “Healthy You,” a series of workshops designed to promote a more active lifestyle through a variety of activities.

Beginning Saturday, December 2nd, the Main Library will host a series of Yoga classes. Instructor Pam Dusek will teach beginners’ poses and relaxation techniques. Please bring your own mat or towel. There is no charge to attend. Classes will be held at the Main Library each Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. through December 30th.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.