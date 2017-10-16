Liver cancer: An overview

Scottsdale, Arizona - October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month, which makes it a good time to brush up on the facts and signs of this disease. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. When signs and symptoms do appear, they may include losing weight without trying; general weakness and fatigue; and white, chalky stools.

It's not clear what causes most cases of liver cancer, but factors that increase the risk include chronic infection with hepatitis B or hepatitis C, diabetes and excessive alcohol consumption. Learn more about liver cancer, how you can reduce your risk and when you should consult your health care provider.

Breast reconstruction with flap surgery

Breast reconstruction is a surgical procedure that restores shape to your breast after a mastectomy. Breast reconstruction with flap surgery involves taking a section of tissue from one area of your body — most often your abdomen — and relocating it to create a new breast mound. Learn how you can prepare for this procedure and what to expect.

Coping with mouth sores caused by cancer treatment

Some cancer treatments can lead to mouth sores, which can be painful and distressing. They form when chemotherapy and radiation, alone or in combination, damage the healthy cells inside your mouth, along with the cancer cells they're intended to destroy. While there's no guaranteed way to prevent mouth sores, you can reduce your risk. And there are some treatments and strategies to manage the pain if they occur. Learn more about coping with mouth sores caused by your cancer treatment.