Feeling faint? Know what to do

Yuma, Arizona - If the blood supply to your brain is inadequate, even momentarily, you may feel faint. You may even lose consciousness for a short time. If you feel faint, lie down or sit down, and place your head between your knees.

Sometimes fainting has no medical significance. In other cases, fainting can be caused by a serious underlying condition. Discuss it with your health care provider.