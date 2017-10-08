Detecting Alzheimer's at the earliest stages

Biomarker test. A biomarker is something that can be measured to indicate the presence of a disease. Two proteins, beta-amyloid and tau, which are found in the brains of people with Alzheimer's can be measured in the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord (cerebrospinal fluid).

The fluid is examined for evidence of abnormal development of beta-amyloid proteins, which form plaques, and tau proteins, which form tangles. Both plaques and tangles are thought to contribute to the development of Alzheimer's disease.

These proteins can distinguish Alzheimer's disease from other causes of dementia and may help identify people with the disease process before they have significant mental decline. They can support a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, but are not yet used routinely for diagnosis.