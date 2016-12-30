Gold Medal Packing Inc. Recalls Veal Products Due To Possible E. Coli O26 and O45 Contamination

Washington, DC - Gold Medal Packing Inc., a Rome, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 4,607 pounds of boneless veal products that may be contaminated with E. coli O26 and O45, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The boneless veal and top bottom sirloin (TBS) products were produced and packaged on various dates between August 16, 2016, and October 25, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

60-lb. boxes containing “BONELESS VEAL”.

2,387-lb. bin containing “TBS”.

10-lb. boxes containing “HEARTLAND VEAL BONELESS LEG CUTLET”.

10-lb. boxes containing “VEAL BONELESS LEG CUTLET”.

10-lb. boxes containing “VEAL BONELESS LEG TOP ROUND CUTLET”.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17965” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The “BONELESS VEAL” and “TBS” items were shipped to distributor locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine sample testing. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), such as STEC O26 or O45, because they are harder to identify than STEC O157. People can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after consuming the organism. Most people infected with STEC O26 or O45 develop diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is uncommon with STEC O26 or STEC O45 infections. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 year’s old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Dave Anguzza, Operations Manager, at (315) 337-1911, ext. 3.