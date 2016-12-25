Texas Best Proteins Recalls Cajun Style Dirty Rice Containing Chicken Products and Turkey Cajun Dinner Kits Containing Dirty Rice

Washington, DC - Texas Best Proteins (Farm to Market Foods), a Santo, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 25,332 pounds of Cajun Style Dirty Rice containing chicken products and Turkey Cajun Dinner Kits containing Dirty Rice due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product may contain peanuts, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The Farm to Market Foods Cajun Style Dirty Rice and Turkey Dinner Kits were packaged on 10/27/2016, 11/1/2016, and 11/11/2016. The following products are subject to recall:

32 ounce trays of Cajun Style Dirty Rice with use/sell by dates of 1/15/2017, 1/17/2017 and 1/30/2017. The case code is 1982.

32 ounce trays of Cajun Style Dirty Rice within the boxes of Cajun Turkey Dinner kits with use/sell by dates of 1/15/2017, 1/17/2017 and 1/30/2017. The case code is 1976.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 950” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 22, 2016, when the firm was notified by their supplier that the Worcestershire sauce used in the rice product was being recalled because the sauce may contain peanut. The establishment determined the scope of the recall by tracing the use of the recalled Worcestershire back to the October and November production dates.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers or media with questions about the recall can contact Jason Beyer, at (940) 468-7185.