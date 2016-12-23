Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, January 6th, the Foothills Library will host “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Learn the latest research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, using hands-on tools to help you incorporate these into a plan for healthy aging. This free educational workshop is presented by the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.