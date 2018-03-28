Border Patrol Agents Foil Weekend Smuggling Attempts

Willcox, Arizona - Willcox Station Border Patrol agents arrested one U.S. citizen and five illegal aliens during separate weekend smuggling attempts in eastern Arizona.

On Friday afternoon, agents at the State Route 80 Immigration Checkpoint referred the female driver of a Nissan Maxima, traveling with her infant son and an adult male passenger, for secondary inspection. During questioning, agents identified the driver as a 20-year-old Douglas woman, and the male passenger as a 21-year-old Mexican national illegally present in the country.

Agents seized the vehicle and arrested both adults. Arizona Department of Child Safety was contacted and released the infant into the care of an immediate family member. The Douglas woman was arrested on human smuggling charges and will remain in custody pending court proceedings.

On Saturday evening near the State Route 191 Immigration Checkpoint, agents attempted to conduct an immigration inspection on a Dodge Ram traveling along a remote desert road. When agents approached the vehicle, the driver sped away later crashing through a barbed wire fence a short distance away. All occupants exited the truck and attempted to abscond into the desert, leading agents on a foot chase.

After an extensive search of the area, agents tracked and arrested four Mexican nationals illegally present in the country.

Agents transported the illegal aliens from both incidents to the Willcox Station for processing on immigration violations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.