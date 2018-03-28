Illegal Alien Assaults Border Patrol Agent During Arrest

Sasabe, Arizona - An illegal alien assaulted a Tucson Station Border Patrol agent in an attempt to evade arrest Thursday evening east of Sasabe.

Agents tracked a group of suspected illegal aliens and were able to detain one suspect before the remaining three fled. While one agent attempted to secure the suspect, 25-year-old Honduran national, fellow agents continued pursuing the rest of the group.

The suspect became combative while the agent attempted to secure him, striking the agent’s head against a rock. Hearing the scuffle, nearby agents responded to the scene and assisted in restraining the Honduran national, who continued to resist arrest.

The injured agent, a former paramedic, evaluated the suspect and rendered medical assistance before allowing his own profusely bleeding wounds to be examined. The arrested man was taken to a local hospital for precautionary treatment. An Air and Marine Operations helicopter transported the assaulted agent to an awaiting emergency medical technician for treatment before taking him to a local hospital for further evaluation and emergency care.

One other Honduran national was also apprehended, and both are being processed for immigration violations. The assaultive subject will be prosecuted for assault on a federal officer.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

