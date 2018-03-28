Ajo Border Patrol Agents Arrest MS-13 Gang Member

Lukeville, Arizona - Ajo Station Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported MS-13 gang member Thursday, March 22, near Lukeville.

Agents patrolling south of Lukeville encountered and arrested three Honduran nationals illegally present in the United States. During processing, agents identified one of the individuals as 30-year-old Marlon Canales-Almendares, a confirmed MS-13 gang member with a criminal history in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Canales will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations. The other two Honduran nationals were processed for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

CBP welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.