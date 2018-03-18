Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

San Miguel, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended three male Guatemalan nationals Thursday night near San Miguel and later learned one subject had been convicted of multiple crimes to include incest.

When agents returned to the Three Points Station to start processing the trio for entering the U.S. illegally, they identified one of the men as 36-year-old Carlos Sebastian-Antonio. Records revealed he was sentenced to 39 months in prison for his felony convictions in Mason County, Washington in 2013 for incest and attempted incest.

Additional records also revealed Sebastian served a combined 36 months and 19 days in jail stemming from five counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sebastian will be processed for immigration violations and faces prosecution for re-entry of an aggravated felon. The other two men, ages 32 and 33, were processed for immigration violations.